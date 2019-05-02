|
|
Cynthia Pinholster
Las Cruces - Cynthia Elizabeth (Stout) Pinholster
Cynthia, 57, peacefully passed away with friends and family loving on her, on April 30th, 2019. Free of her fight with brain cancer, Cynthia was loved and will always be cherished by everyone she touched.
Cynthia was born on November 4th, 1961, to Bob and Elizabeth Stout in Las Cruces, NM where she grew up and made many lifelong friends. She graduated from Mayfield High School and New Mexico State University. She was a fantastic teacher and loved by her students at Zia Middle School and NMSU.
She married Michael D. Pinholster, DDS, on September 28th, 1991. They lived and loved in Las Cruces and traveled extensively. Cynthia loved Telluride and the "lake", again making lifelong friends. She was an avid exerciser and aerobic teacher, moving on to yoga in the last few years.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Cynthia are her father Bob Stout, father-in-law Dan Pinholster, and sister-in-law Jacquie Pinholster. Loved ones that will miss Cynthia until they meet again are her husband Michael Pinholster, her mother Elizabeth Stout, her mother-in-law Lillian Aldridge, son Mikey Pinholster, her stepson Brett Pinholster, brothers Bobby, Barry and David Stout; her sisters-in-law Melissa, Kathy and Amanda Stout; her brother-in-law Paul Pinholster and niece Mackenzie Pinholster; her nephews Jimmy, Josh and Bobby Tom Stout; her nieces Maria, Annie, Krista and Londyn Stout; and hundreds of friends.
Cynthia always met a friend, never a stranger. She was loved by many and was the nicest person ever.
Services will be performed at Mesilla Park Community Church (Real Life Church) 1040 El Paseo Rd at 10 am, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
A Life Celebration will be held at her home immediately following the memorial service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 2, 2019