D. Neil Weems
- - D. Neil Weems, 84, passed from this life to the next on May 25, 2019 in his home.
He was born January 11, 1935 in Stamford, TX in the hospital. He is the son of Virgil Elec Weems and Lula Myrtle McClure who resided in Roby, TX. His father was a farmer and ranch manager and they lived where work took them, including Roby and Cross Plains before finally settling in Portales, New Mexico where he attended Portales High School and owned and operated a Texaco Station.
From Portales, he moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico in March 1958 and worked for Raytheon Service Company at the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR). Neil worked at WSMR from 1958 to 1968, while living in Las Cruces, raising a family that grew to five children. In 1968, Neil took an assignment in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, opening an entirely new world for him and his family. After five years in Saudi Arabia, and two years in Iran, he returned to Las Cruces and moved to El Paso working in the Raytheon office. He continued his overseas travels to Kuwait for 5 years before relocating back to El Paso where he continued worked at the Raytheon facilities and lived until his retirement from Raytheon in 1989 after 31 years of service. Neil started a new chapter of his life in Lampasas. They bought a ranch three miles south of Adamsville in 1979 in preparation for retirement. They moved to ranch in 1989 and raised cattle, Boar goats, the occasional hog, chickens, watermelons and a plethora of dogs. Neil was active in Adamsville Volunteer Fire Department where he served as President for many years. He was an active member of the Adamsville Baptist Church and it was at ABC that Neil experienced a spiritual reawakening, rededicating himself to a life in Christ.
Neil is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Gene Stapleton, his children Erma Brooks, Kerry Weems (Jean), Charleese Calkins (Jeff), Lyndon Weems (Deena) and David McCullough (Christie), twelve grandchildren Brandon Brooks (Celina), Angela Brooks, Dallas Weems (Mary), Preston Calkins, Dilan Jones (Chris), Peter Weems, Claire Shaffer (Scott), Dustyn Weems, Ross Weems (Johnna), Rachel Calkins, Anna Veltri (Joe), Adrian McCullough and six great-grandchildren. He was previously married to Anita Brown who also survives him.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Virgil Elec Weems and Lula Myrtle McClure, sister Demarys Weems, son Matt Emmett Weems, granddaughter Devon Weems and grandson Orion Weems.
Neil's funeral service will be at Adamsville Baptist Church on Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Sneed Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the or a .
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 31, 2019