Las Cruces - Daisy Lee Corgan, 85, of Las Cruces passed away on November 17, 2019. She was born, raised and lived her whole life in Las Cruces. Daisy was born October 22, 1934 to Charlie Miller and Velva (Robertson) Miller. Daisy graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1952 and from New Mexico State University in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. She married on January 27, 1962 to Joe Corgan a professor of Horticulture at NMSU. Her passion and priorities centered around her family She was a long time member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Daisy volunteered as a sponsor for the Jr High MYF supporting her children's involvement in the church. Countless hours of dedication were spent by Daisy as a local 4-H leader for many years. Oh, how many hobbies, crafts and skills she learned, taught and participated in order to ensure her children's incredible learning and experiences growing up. Daisy loved business and accounting, and also real estate. She worked as an income tax preparer at H&R Block. She was a highly organized person, always making lists and plans and never shy to be in charge. Daisy is survived by her husband of 57 years Joe Corgan, daughter Catherine (Johnson) Bellows with husband Thomas Bellows of Las Cruces, NM, son David Corgan with wife Elizabeth Brandt of Scottsdale, AZ, son Stephen Corgan with wife Francine (Gottlieb) Corgan of San Diego, CA, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Miller and Velva (Robertson) Miller, and her brother Stanley Miller. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. In her honor, gifts may be made to the Joe & Daisy Corgan endowed scholarship at the New Mexico State University foundation, fund #19811811. P.O. Box 3590, Las Cruces, NM 88003, or online at support.nmsu.edu Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home,corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 20 to Dec. 29, 2019