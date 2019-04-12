Services
Las Cruces -

Passed away in his sleep on the 9th of April 2019. He was born in Greeneville TN to Homer and Mary Seay on 6/22/54. He attended West Greene H.S. in Greeneville Tn. He was a proud Army veteran who served in the 101st. He raised his family in New Mexico. Dale was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and generosity. He was never too busy to help someone. If he had a dollar he wouldn't hesitate to give it to you. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Seay, two sons and their wives. Brandon and Sheri Seay, Trinity and Ashley Seay. Siblings; Linda Carter, Ernest Seay, and Sandy Murdock. Dale cherished and spoiled his grandchildren; Kayla Seay, Austin Seay and Marcus Seay. Preceded in death by his parents Homer and Mary Seay, Brothers; Jackie and Bobby Seay. Dale you left a lasting impression on everyone you met. The world is just a little less bright without you. You will forever be missed. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 12, 2019
