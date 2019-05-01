|
Dale L. Delzer
Midland, TX. - Dale L. Delzer, of Midland, TX., passed away March 23, 2019, in El Paso, TX. Dale was preceded in death by his father, Elden Delzer. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Delzer, of Las Cruces, 2 brothers, Terry Delzer (Julia), of Las Cruces, Ron Delzer( Lisa), of NC, and 1 sister, Dawn Delzer Post (Dan) of Horizon City. TX., 7 nephews and nieces, and lifelong friend, Bill Norris of Las Cruces. Dale grew up in Las Cruces, yet spent most of his adult life in the Odessa/Midland area. He was employed in the oilfield, as a roofer, as a cross-country truck driver, and lastly, he owned an oversized transport service. Memorial service will be held May 5th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Pioneer Women's Park in Las Cruces. Dale mostly enjoyed the great outdoors, where he liked to hunt, fish, and camp. His greatest enjoyment was perhaps riding his Harley across the states and collecting many Harley related souvenirs. Dale's ashes will be set free in the massive Gila Forest, which may have possibly been a favorite place of his. He will enjoy his final Harley ride with his best friend, Bill Norris, as they ride the finale.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 1, 2019