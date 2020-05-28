Dale Lee Harrison



Dale Lee Harrison, formerly of Las Cruces, NM, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Austin, TX surrounded by his family.



Dale was born in Brazito, NM on January 6, 1943 to Ed and Hazel Harrison. Dale graduated from Las Cruces High School and went on to open and run Harrison's Home Decorating Center for 45 years. He and Ann married in 1969 and they raised their six children in Las Cruces. He was an elder of University Presbyterian Church and helped start Mesilla Valley Christian School. Dale co-owned Mesilla Valley Apple Orchard in Fairacres, NM, producing the best Red Delicious apples ever. He loved to go fishing but truly loved being a Fisher of Men.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann Harrison, and their 6 children: Annie and Randal Russell of Las Cruces, NM, Ginger and Eric Hoxworth of Austin, TX, Becky and Jack Crutchfield of Columbia, SC, Dale and Jennifer Harrison of Midland, TX, Elizabeth and David Hilliard of Corinth, TX and Stephanie and James Brown of Roswell, NM, as well as their 20 grandchildren and their spouses, 5 great-grandchildren, and his brothers Eddy Harrison of Las Cruces and David Harrison of Farmington. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janet Dahlstrom. He was married to Penny Lemonds Harrison who also preceded him in death in 1967.



He will be missed terribly on this earth by all of his family and friends, but we look forward to the day when we will join him in Eternity. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that all donations be made to the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission in his name.









