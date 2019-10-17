|
|
Dale O. Wilson
Weatherford - Dale O. Wilson, age 90, passed from this life on October 14th, 2019, in Weatherford, Texas. Born in Sterling, Kansas in 1929, to James O. and Florence (Fricker) Wilson, Dale graduated in 1952 from Sterling College with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Dale enjoyed life and made friends in many different states during his career and retirement: Arizona, California, Kansas, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Serving in the army during the time of the Korean conflict, he assisted with the development of airplane autopilot systems. In the private sector, his work for General Electric and Honeywell helped computers evolve from tube-filled, room-sized mainframes to small desktop computers. In later years, he operated his own professional tax preparation business, and was a past-president of the New Mexico chapter of the National Association of Tax Professionals. Throughout the decades, Dale was active in the Church of Christ: teaching adult bible study in Las Cruces, NM; guest preaching in Pima, AZ; and serving in various administrative capacities in many congregations. Dale loved puns, games, and tracking the weather from his own rooftop weather station.
Dale is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anna Wilson, his four children (Scott Wilson, Donna Samudio, Rachel Eidson, and Alyssa Garrett); three step-children (Lee Mallett, David Mallette, and Brenda Yochum); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers (Jimmy Wilson, Wendell Wilson and Howard Wilson) and the mother of his four children, Mary (Davidson Wilson) Conklin.
Dale's lively wit and joyful heart will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services in Weatherford were held Saturday, October 19th at Gilbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. The Las Cruces graveside funeral will be Tuesday, October 22, at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 5140 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007.
