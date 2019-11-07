|
Dale Quinnell
Las Cruces - Dale E. Quinnell, 80, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on November 4, 2019 in Las Cruces.
Dale was born in Pembina County, ND to Ernest Norman Quinnell and Ruth Thom Quinnell on December 12, 1938. He worked as an Operations Research/Systems Analysis at WSMR from December 1974 until his retirement in September 2011.
Dale had a quick wit and regularly had jokes to play on people, bringing a smile to people's faces. He enjoyed coaxing laughs from people. He was dedicated to his family, always providing for them.
He grew up on a farm in North Dakota. After graduating from College, he became a school teacher in Fallon, NV. In 1974, Dale moved his family to Las Cruces and started his career at WSMR.
Early in his life, he enjoyed modifying cars and owned several custom-built vehicles; an interest that he passed on to both of his sons. He also spent time working as a card dealer in a Casino in Nevada. He enjoyed using his card dealing talents to participate in WSMR "Western Night" events.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruth Quinnell; and half-sister Gina Quinnell.
Dale is survived by his wife, Roxana Quinnell; son Cole Quinnell and wife, Julie; son, Kyle Quinnell and wife, Bernadette; grandchildren, Julie, Analise and Amelia Quinnell, Mira and Nathan Quinnell.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019