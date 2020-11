Damacio T. Bernal Jr.Las Cruces - Damacio T. Bernal, Jr., was born May 30, 1956 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska. Damacio was happily married to his wife, Maria V. Bernal since July 12, 1980. Together they raised 5 children; Jesus V. Bernal, Brandy B. Torres, Porfirio M. Bernal, Elizabeth B. Vigil and Damacio V. Bernal Jr III.Mr. Bernal's journey began with a passion of becoming a teacher. He taught in Midland, TX for 8 years and 29 years at Zia Middle School. After retiring he continued to substitute for 9 more years. Mr. Bernal not only dedicated his life to teaching but had a love for basketball and coaching. The love he showed for his community had no barriers and he continued to foster children with the help of his wife for 9 years. He attended La Primera Iglesia Bautista de Las Cruces where he served as a Deacon and was a faithful servant of the Lord.His services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Seating is very limited to 40% capacity at La Primera Iglesia Bautista, 905 Chaparro Street Las Cruces, NM 88001. Services will also be available to those who want to view online on Facebook ( https://bit.ly/3phUbPu ) and YouTube ( https://bit.ly/36DOnHB ).Concluding Service and Inurnment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue. For any further questions please contact his son, Damacio Bernal Jr III at 575-373-5876.Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com