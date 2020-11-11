We have had the blessing of knowing Damascio since 1976 and of knowing and praying for him and his wife, and children. We will always remember that shortly before his hospitalization, we met in a store and talked (distancing and with masks) for about 20 minutes. He was as always happy and interested in what was happening in our lives. Many years ago, he attended a class Thomas taught on Discipleship and was very enthusiastic. We learned later he was teaching four new Christians at one time! We rejoice with him for his "graduation" to be with Jesus and are praying for his loved ones that the peace of Jesus, that passes all understanding will fill their minds and hearts. Please let us know how we can pray for you.

Love in Jesus,

Thomas and Betty Eason

Thomas and Betty Eason

Friend