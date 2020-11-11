1/1
Damacio T. Bernal Jr.
Damacio T. Bernal Jr.

Las Cruces - Damacio T. Bernal, Jr., was born May 30, 1956 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska. Damacio was happily married to his wife, Maria V. Bernal since July 12, 1980. Together they raised 5 children; Jesus V. Bernal, Brandy B. Torres, Porfirio M. Bernal, Elizabeth B. Vigil and Damacio V. Bernal Jr III.

Mr. Bernal's journey began with a passion of becoming a teacher. He taught in Midland, TX for 8 years and 29 years at Zia Middle School. After retiring he continued to substitute for 9 more years. Mr. Bernal not only dedicated his life to teaching but had a love for basketball and coaching. The love he showed for his community had no barriers and he continued to foster children with the help of his wife for 9 years. He attended La Primera Iglesia Bautista de Las Cruces where he served as a Deacon and was a faithful servant of the Lord.

His services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Seating is very limited to 40% capacity at La Primera Iglesia Bautista, 905 Chaparro Street Las Cruces, NM 88001. Services will also be available to those who want to view online on Facebook ( https://bit.ly/3phUbPu ) and YouTube ( https://bit.ly/36DOnHB ).

Concluding Service and Inurnment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue. For any further questions please contact his son, Damacio Bernal Jr III at 575-373-5876.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 7, 2020
We have had the blessing of knowing Damascio since 1976 and of knowing and praying for him and his wife, and children. We will always remember that shortly before his hospitalization, we met in a store and talked (distancing and with masks) for about 20 minutes. He was as always happy and interested in what was happening in our lives. Many years ago, he attended a class Thomas taught on Discipleship and was very enthusiastic. We learned later he was teaching four new Christians at one time! We rejoice with him for his "graduation" to be with Jesus and are praying for his loved ones that the peace of Jesus, that passes all understanding will fill their minds and hearts. Please let us know how we can pray for you.
Love in Jesus,
Thomas and Betty Eason
Thomas and Betty Eason
Friend
