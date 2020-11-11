Damacio T. Bernal Jr.
Las Cruces - Damacio T. Bernal, Jr., was born May 30, 1956 in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska. Damacio was happily married to his wife, Maria V. Bernal since July 12, 1980. Together they raised 5 children; Jesus V. Bernal, Brandy B. Torres, Porfirio M. Bernal, Elizabeth B. Vigil and Damacio V. Bernal Jr III.
Mr. Bernal's journey began with a passion of becoming a teacher. He taught in Midland, TX for 8 years and 29 years at Zia Middle School. After retiring he continued to substitute for 9 more years. Mr. Bernal not only dedicated his life to teaching but had a love for basketball and coaching. The love he showed for his community had no barriers and he continued to foster children with the help of his wife for 9 years. He attended La Primera Iglesia Bautista de Las Cruces where he served as a Deacon and was a faithful servant of the Lord.
His services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Seating is very limited to 40% capacity at La Primera Iglesia Bautista, 905 Chaparro Street Las Cruces, NM 88001. Services will also be available to those who want to view online on Facebook ( https://bit.ly/3phUbPu ) and YouTube ( https://bit.ly/36DOnHB ).
Concluding Service and Inurnment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue. For any further questions please contact his son, Damacio Bernal Jr III at 575-373-5876.
