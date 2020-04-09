|
Dan Edward Lowry
Las Cruces - Dan Edward Lowry was born August 27, 1930 to David A. and Margaret Nunn Lowry in the same Mesilla home where he passed away on the morning of April 6, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Dan was a life-long farmer and rancher, a former Magistrate Judge, and business owner in the Mesilla Valley.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat Noland Lowry, son Dan Edward II, as well as his sisters Velma McCowen, Verna Brantley, and Virginia Brownfield.
Dan is survived by his children, Ann Matlock, Gayle Boggs, Dave Lowry and wife Sandra, Nancy Cowan, and Sally Tellez and husband Gil. He leaves behind twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Ridgeway of Carlsbad.
A celebration of his long and remarkable life is being planned for a later date.
The family would like to acknowledge the professional and caring first responders.
Contributions in his memory may be made to:
NM 4-H Youth Development Foundation
4-H Office
NM State University, MSC 3AE
P O Box 30003
Las Cruces NM 88003
