|
|
Danial D McCann
Las Cruces - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Danial D. McCann, devoted son, husband, father, brother and friend. Born, October 1, 1945 in Innsbruck, Austria, Dan passed April 6, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family in Mesilla, New Mexico.
Dan served in the US Army from 1968 to 1980, honorably discharged as sergeant first class. In 1981 Dan finished his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from NMSU. He had a distinguished career in radar engineering as a government contractor. At work, Dan sometimes had a gruff reputation, but people thinking that, were mistaken. He expected competency, excellence and motivation and respected those who gave it. He was a very private man, however, Dan's family and friends knew his softer, caring side. He was masterful and creative in the areas of fine woodworking, photography, cooking, painting, jewelry making, and leather tooling. In other words, there wasn't a hobby or task in which he didn't excel. He loved collecting guns and visiting Hawaii.
Dan is survived by his wife Jane, sons Andrew and Evan, mother Elfriede McCann, sister Caroline Stone (Ronnie), his precious Bichons Sophie and Charlie, and extended family. Preceding him in death was his father C. Burton McCann.
A private burial service will be held on May 17th at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Dan's friends and colleagues are invited to attend a Celebration of His Life on Saturday, May 18th from
2-5 PM at the home of Richard and Marlane Parra, 3101 Bowman St., Mesilla Park. In Dan's honor, memorial contributions may be made to Doña Ana County Humane Society, PO Box 1176, Las Cruces, NM 88004 or Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 E. Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005. To sign the local online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 12 to May 17, 2019