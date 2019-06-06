|
|
DANIEL "DAN" WHITE went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 16, 1924 in Mesilla Park, NM. "Dan" as he was fondly known to his family and friends was a World War II veteran who also served his country during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He retired after more than 21 years in the United States Air Force. In 2001, Dan and Geanie returned to New Mexico and Las Cruces where they enjoyed their new home, church home and their bowling leagues. Dan and Geanie were charter members of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Las Cruces, NM. He was an active member of the Las Cruces China Burma India veterans and enjoyed the company of his fellow vets with whom he met monthly. His group was on the first Honor Flight from Las Cruces to Washington, DC to visit the WWII memorial.
Dan was a good man with a generous heart. He will be missed so very much.
Survivors include his wife, Eugenia "Geanie" White; a daughter, Donna; step children, Billie Jean, Charles, Kelley and Michael; his grandchildren, Shannon, Stephen, Wendy, Ryan, Nolan, Kennedy and Delani as well as thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Sr. and his first wife, Susan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 AM in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5301 Cortez Avenue, Las Cruces with Pastor Doug Cowan officiating.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from June 6 to June 7, 2019