Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Daniel Ignacio Correa

Daniel Ignacio Correa Obituary
Daniel Ignacio Correa

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Father, Life Partner, Son and Brother DANIEL IGNACIO CORREA, age 38 lifelong resident of Las Cruces, NM on February 29th, 2020 at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. Daniel was surrounded by his Daughter, Family and Friends at the time of his passing.

Visitation will begin at 5PM on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home ,1410 E Bowman Ave. followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7PM. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 12 PM, Saturday March 7th, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church, 100 S Espina St. The Right of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. A Celebration of life will follow at 3:30 PM at The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 980 N 17th St, Las Cruces, NM.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
