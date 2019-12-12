Services
Services
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Daniel Lee Arrington

Daniel Lee Arrington

Las Cruces - Daniel Lee Arrington of Las Cruces, NM passed away on December 6, 2019.

Daniel was born in Las Cruces, NM to William Roy (Robin) Arrington and Doris King Arrington on September 5, 1970. He was raised on a small cattle farm in Fairacres, NM. He went to school at Onate High School and graduated in 1989. Danny worked after high school in the pizza industry and loved to make pizza.

Danny was a sweet person, always kind to his friends. He was a very good son and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Danny is preceded in death by his father, Robin Arrington and his sister, Marie Hinton.

Danny is survived by his mother, Doris Arrington, his sister, Robin Pickering and his brother, Bruce Arrington. He is also survived by his nephews Keith Rockwell, Bryan Rockwell, William Rockwell, David Arrington and his nieces, Julia Winget, Kristin Rockwell, and Robin Marie Arrington.

Memorials may be given to Mesilla Valley Hospice Center in Las Cruces, NM.

A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Chapel, 555 W. Amador Avenue in Las Cruces, NM on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
