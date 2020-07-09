Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Lavania, Laura and Raymond, may you find strength and comfort as you walk through this journey. Know that we love you and are praying for you! May God bless you and all the Limon family. Rest in peace Danny you will be missed! Love always, your tio Frankie & tia Helen Carrillo

Frank Carrillo

