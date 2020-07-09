Daniel Limon
Las Cruces - DANIEL ROBERT LIMON, age 59, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020. He was born December 3, 1960 in Las Cruces to Robert and Socorro Limon. Daniel worked most of his life as a plasterer in the construction industry.
Those left to mourn his passing are a brother Raymond Limon (Sally)of Albuquerque, and two sisters Laura Ramsey (Gary) and Lavinia Salazar (Abelino) both of Las Cruces.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Baca's Funeral Chapel July 13, 2020 scheduled to begin at 2 P.M. with inurnment to follow at San Albino Cemetery in Mesilla. Due to Covid-19 capacity will be limited to 55 attendants.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com