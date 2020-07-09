1/1
Daniel Limon
1960 - 2020
Daniel Limon

Las Cruces - DANIEL ROBERT LIMON, age 59, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020. He was born December 3, 1960 in Las Cruces to Robert and Socorro Limon. Daniel worked most of his life as a plasterer in the construction industry.

Those left to mourn his passing are a brother Raymond Limon (Sally)of Albuquerque, and two sisters Laura Ramsey (Gary) and Lavinia Salazar (Abelino) both of Las Cruces.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Baca's Funeral Chapel July 13, 2020 scheduled to begin at 2 P.M. with inurnment to follow at San Albino Cemetery in Mesilla. Due to Covid-19 capacity will be limited to 55 attendants.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
JUL
13
Inurnment
San Albino Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Lavania, Laura and Raymond, may you find strength and comfort as you walk through this journey. Know that we love you and are praying for you! May God bless you and all the Limon family. Rest in peace Danny you will be missed! Love always, your tio Frankie & tia Helen Carrillo
Frank Carrillo
Family
