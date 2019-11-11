|
Daniel Munoz
Las Cruces - Daniel Mosiah Munoz, age 21, passed away on November 4, 2019. He was born May 11, 1998 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Suzanne Montes and Danny Munoz.
Daniel was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He loved making music, cutting hair and cracking jokes. Daniel's presence and big, bright smile would light up the room. His favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs, Carolina Panthers and the Boston Celtics. Daniel's family and friends had so many nicknames for him; Daniel Son, Bubba, D, Toofus, Baby Curls, Crossroad Curly, D-Low, and Baby Bird. Even though Daniel's life was short, he worked as a dishwasher for Thai Delights, groundskeeper at New Mexico State University and a plumber for Metro Mechanical. Daniel had previously been attending the Dona Ana Community College for Welding Technology.
Daniel is survived by his parents Suzanne and Tony Montes, Danny and Marina Munoz; brother, Anthony Olivares (Desiree); sisters, Antoinette Olivares (Freddy) and Gabriella Munoz; nephew, Zeke Olivares; nieces, Zoey Olivares and Cailey Lazarin; aunts, Donna Murillo (David), Bernadette Box (Gerald), Jen Montes, Brittany Murillo (Orlando), Vicki Zapata (Matthew); uncles, Eric Murillo (Kasey), Tunie (Tracy) and Daniel Molina; David (Britta) and Chris Montes; and Sam Alexander; grandparents, Mary Murillo (Junior), Jane Lopez, Henry Murillo (Nancy), Tunie Molina (Terry), Robert Daniels and Connie Montes; cousins, Matthew Shufeldt, Krystal Ruiz (Miguel), Joseph Guerrero (Alex), Adian, Stephen and Eryka Murillo; Alex, Brady and Carter Wheeler; TJ, Tiana, Lil Tunie, Amber, Daniel and Alina Molina, Orlando Orona Jr.; Matthew, Alexandra and Robert Zapata; Adrian and Jake Villa; and Joseph Trevizo.
He was preceded in death by his cousins, Brigette Molina-Doolin, Adrian Guererro and Jason Lopez; uncles, Robert Munoz and Jason Lopez; great grandparents, Louis and Antonia Lee, Sebastian and Magdalena Munoz.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Olivares, Zeke Olivares, Joseph Guerrero, Miguel and Krystal Ruiz, Eryka Murillo, Freddy Lazorin and Joseph Trevizo.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00am, recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30am, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 11:00am at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina, Las Cruces, NM. Rite of Committal will be at Masonic Cemetery.
