Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Daniel Muro Jr.

Daniel Muro Jr. Obituary
Daniel Muro Jr.

Las Cruces - Daniel Muro Jr. 83, of Las Cruces, NM, passed on May 13, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Daniel was born May 19, 1937 to Daniel Muro Sr. and Guillermina Carbajal.

A private viewing for family will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 21 to May 22, 2020
