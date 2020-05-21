|
Daniel Muro Jr.
Las Cruces - Daniel Muro Jr. 83, of Las Cruces, NM, passed on May 13, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Daniel was born May 19, 1937 to Daniel Muro Sr. and Guillermina Carbajal.
A private viewing for family will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 21 to May 22, 2020