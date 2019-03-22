|
Daniel Ruiz
Las Cruces - Daniel "Danny" Ruiz (4/20/61 - 3/12/19)
Our beloved father, brother, uncle and friend left us heartbroken when he took flight to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the early morning of March 12, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.
Danny was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Manuel Ruiz Sr. and Rafaela Ruiz and was a lifelong resident of Las Cruces. He grew up in the Beverly Hills neighborhood with six siblings in the family home. He had a special bond with his sister Faby, upon the passing of their mother he would refer to her as mom. Danny devoted a lot of his time to care for his brother Ricky who has special needs. His love for Ricky and his siblings was displayed in every selfless act he did for each of them.
In the photo being used on the memorial folders Danny is seen praying as Bishop Oscar Cantu led Mass on Tortugas "A" Mountain during the annual pilgrimage for the celebration of La Virgin de Guadalupe of whom Danny was a devoted believer and faithfully attended the annual event.
Aside to being committed to his faith, Danny enjoyed woodworking to keep his hands busy making walking staffs, canes and other wood art. Woodwork was one of his favorite hobbies as well as fishing, bike riding, hunting, camping and all other outdoor activities. He loved to cook, especially when there was a crowd to feed.
Danny was a friend to everyone he met and always made everyone feel welcomed and accepted. He would do whatever he could to help someone in need even if it meant that de did without, that was just him! He had a special way with children, and they all loved him.
He looked forward to the annual "Pachanga" held in Klein Park. The first year of the event Danny took first place in the Best of Show category, which he claimed proudly. Danny worked and retired as a cement finisher, his last employer was Grant County Excavating out of Silver City, NM.
Danny is survived by his companion Rebecca Wilson, his children Orlando Melon, Abigail Gonzalez, Summer Lucero, Angel Ruiz, Albert Lucero, and his goddaughters, Fabrina Raught and Chayna Holguin. His brothers Ricky Ruiz, Manuel Ruiz Jr. (wife Patty), Raymond Ruiz, John Ruiz (wife Cyndi), and Joe Ruiz. Sisters Faby Ruiz Raught (husband Larry), Chole Ruiz, Pat Ruiz Vega, Roseanne Randolph and Maggie Najera (husband Ernest) all of Las Cruces and his many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Daniel Manuel Ruiz, his brother Mauricio J. Ruiz and sister Berna Garcia.
Danny's family would like to thank the ICU staff at MMC with a special thank you to RN Fernie of the ICU department for your outstanding care dan bedside manner.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am at Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 22, 2019