|
|
Daniel Trejo Rivas
Las Cruces - DANIEL TREJO RIVAS, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born October 16, 1930 in Las Cruces to Manuela Trejo and Benito Paz Rivas. Daniel was Veteran of Service during the Korean Conflict Era where he was stationed at Fort Jackson, SC, several stations in Germany during the Berlin Airlift Era and at Fort Bliss, TX. After the military service he was a Railroad Ticket Agent and Telegrapher with the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. After that he became a Firefighter at the White Sands Proving Ground NM later WSMR. After WSMR he was a U.S. Postal Carrier and later became Superintendent of the WSMR Postal Station and was Postmaster Relief at Mesilla, Anthony and Deming. Daniel retired as Superintendent of the NMSU Postal Substation. He has been a Cubmaster and Scoutmaster in Mesilla Park for several years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, moved to Alto, NM and was an avid pool player. With AARP, Daniel did taxes for the elderly for several years in Ruidoso.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of seventy years, Emilie Schmelzer Rivas of the family home; four sons, Daniel Rivas Jr. (Christine) of Whidbey Island, WA., Ralf Rivas (Isabel) of Las Cruces, Frank Rivas (Cindy) of Fort Worth, TX., and Andrew Rivas (Dawn) of Flagstaff, AZ; daughter, Yolanda Rivas-Marquez of Las Cruces; a daughter-in-law, Collen O'Brien Rivas of New Braunfels, TX. Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and a son, LTC, Raymond T. Rivas who died from his injuries he sustained in Iraq.
Visitation for Mr. Rivas will begin at 6 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla with the Reverend Christopher Williams, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will be at 1:30 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Fort Stanton State Veterans Cemetery, 1398 Hwy 220 Ft. Stanton, NM 88323 with military honors accorded by the New Mexico Army National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corp League of Alamogordo-Zia Detachment.
Serving as casket bearers will be Daniel's family and friends.
The Rivas Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020