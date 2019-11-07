|
|
Danielle Marie Black
Las Cruces - Danielle Marie Black, age 45, was murdered in a drive-by shooting on October 30, 2019
Danielle was born in Durham, NC to Walter and Jennifer Black on September 5, 1974. She graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1992. She attended Baylor University and University of Hull, UK. Danielle worked for the family for several years before she became totally disabled due to Muscular Dystrophy.
Despite her disabilities and constant pain, Danielle dedicated her time to ministering God's Grace to those in her neighborhood, her church and friends from around the world. She was instrumental in helping Rifqa Bary, a young woman threatened with death when she became a Christian. Danielle assisted her in obtaining a scholarship to college where she received her bachelors and wrote the story of her life: Hiding in the Light: Why I Risked Everything to Leave Islam and Follow Jesus. Rifqa is now attending law school.
Danielle ministered to many other young women of diverse backgrounds, helping them improve their lives while sharing the Love of Jesus with them, teaching them English and writing, providing meals, teaching Bible studies and using all the limited strength she had, plus crocheting beautiful items for her family and friends.
In addition, Danielle brought smiles to the faces of platoons of soldiers stationed overseas through knitting and homemade cookies. Because of her love for dogs, she served as New Mexico Bouvier Rescue Coordinator.
Danielle's life was cut short by senseless violence, and we all grieve for her. But we have to focus on her love for God, family and friends. She daily lived out Romans 8:28:
"And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose."
We KNOW that she now is in the Everlasting Arms of Jesus Christ, without pain or sorrow. It is for us to focus on imitating Danielle by loving and serving God in our own missions, wherever He has placed us.
She was proceeded in death by paternal grandparents Mrs. Harriet Black (founder of College Heights Kindergarten) and Oscar Black, and maternal grandparents Ruth and Alec Seagroatt of Welwyn UK. Danielle is survived by her sister Janine Sotelo, husband Axel and sons Alec, Andre and Aidan, plus her brother Graham Black, wife Sara and children Emma and Elijah, as well as her parents Dr. Walter and Jennifer Black.
There will be a Celebration of Danielle's Life and Ministry on Friday at 11am, 11/8/2019 at University United Methodist Church, 2000 S Locust St., Las Cruces NM 88001
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends giving to the "In the Neighborhood Initiative" of the University United Methodist Church in memory of Danielle Black. For further information, please contact the church at +1 575 522-8220. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019