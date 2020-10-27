Danny Medina
Las Cruces - Our Heavenly Father has called upon his faithful and loving servant, Danny M. Medina to come home to be held in His loving arms amongst all the angels. Danny has received his wings. Danny was called home to rest on October 23, 2020, at 12:03 am.
Danny M. Medina was born to Manuel Medina of Salem, NM, and Natividad Montenegro Medina of Rincon, NM on February 15, 1934, in Salem, NM and was raised in Hurley, NM. Danny loved and respected his parents with all his heart. He grew up in many parts of New Mexico but laid his roots in Las Cruces for 72 years. He lost his father at the young age of 11 so he began working as a shoeshine boy to help support his mother and raise his brothers and sisters. Not quite a teenager, he quit school but was able to return to night school to graduate and receive his high school diploma at the age of 41. He received his high school diploma from Mayfield High School in 1975, he was very proud to be a Trojan in a house filled with Bulldogs.
He was a devout Catholic attending St. Genevieve's Catholic Church for most of his life and Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church. He helped at many of the St. Genevieve's church fiestas and enjoyed being a judge for the fiesta Chile Cook-Offs. He was a patron of Bishop Ramirez's United in Ministry Campaign as well as working with the Las Cruces Dioceses through the Knights of Columbus to help our local priests on their journey to the priesthood.
Danny was an outstanding member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1226 since 1955. He became a 4th Degree member in 1982 serving in many different positions and committees of the council including the Degree Team and Grand Knight. He worked the Tuesday night bingos, the Monday Work Crew, attended many conventions, he helped run The Annual Enchilada Dinners and the booth at the Whole Enchilada Fiesta, he helped in the building of Unidad Park, assisted in installing the lighting at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, assisted at the Mariachi Conferences, and participated in many more KC events. He received many awards more than once for Knight of the Month, Knight of the Year, Knight of the District, Family of the Month, Family of the Year, the District Deputy Award, and many awards of appreciation to his dedicated service. He will always remain our "GRAND" Knight.
Danny began working as a cook at the Main St. Café then later was employed at Hiebert's Fine Foods Diner in 1958 as a bottle washer, worked his way to becoming a cook, then chef for Mr. Hiebert. Danny became very well known in his community for his invention of "the famous Steak Fingers". Danny bought Hiebert's Fine Foods in 1976 where he invented these delicious strips of steak breaded and deep-fried in a special breading topped with chile con queso or gravy. During his time as a restaurant owner, he truly cared about his employees and customers, treating both like family. He never turned away those in need of something to eat or drink throughout the many years. He owned Hiebert's for 21 years then turned his legacy over to his daughter Anna, where he continued to work with her for a few more years cooking his delicious food, homemade rolls, and soups.
Danny was very active in the community of Las Cruces giving many speeches at different schools during Career Days. He was invited to participate by the Las Cruces Home Economics Advisory Committee giving talks concerning the restaurant business and how it can be a very rewarding career field. He would also speak to middle school students on the importance of education and staying in school.
He was a member of the Lions De Noche, the New Mexico Chile Association, Southern New Mexico Restaurant Association, and the New Mexico Restaurant Association, and a long-time contributor to the Police Athletic League.
Danny enjoyed traveling with his wife to many different places such as Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Belarus, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Russia, England, France, Gibraltar, Morocco, China, Canada, and many more places in the US. He looked forward to his yearly deer hunting trips with his brothers and nephews and fondly remembered the year they brought back a bear. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends, playing horseshoes, dancing, singing mariachi music along with his brothers, watching the Dallas football games as well as the local high school football games that he would attend every Friday night, going to flea market with his best friend, painting, making jewelry, wood carving, reading, watching cowboy movies (especially Lonesome Dove), cooking but most of all spending quality time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and dog, Daisy Mae.
Danny loved and cherished his family the most. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Ernestine S. Medina. His three daughters Yvonne Flores (spouse Hilario Flores), Anna D. Medina and Erica M. Gabalis (William C. Gabalis), granddaughters Melissa Farrugia (spouse Mike Farruggia), Nesha Sowers, Nicole Horton (spouse William Horton), Katlyn Gabalis and Katrina Gabalis, grandson Nathan Sowers and 10 great-grandchildren. Brothers Lee Medina and Leo Medina (spouse Teresa Medina), sisters Irene Duran, Rosa DeLaCruz, brother-in-law Victor Smith (spouse Julie Smith), and many, many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Natividad Medina, sister Lucy "Tita" Crane (spouse Bob Crane), brother Manuel "Bay" Medina, daughter Marta "Nana" O. Sowers, niece Terry Jo Medina, nephews Tony Medina, David Medina, William Sanchez, brother-in-law Tommy Duran, sister-in-law Mary Smith, brother-in-law Jose Smith (spouse Dorothy Smith), sister-in-law Olivia Medina, granddaughter Katalina Gabalis, great-granddaughter Hilary Farruggia, and best friend Billy Garcia.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are his daughter Anna D. Medina, his great-grandson Jeremy Sowers, his grandson Nathan Sowers and his nephews, Jackie Medina, Ray Medina, Benji Medina, JD Medina, Leo Medina, and Gilbert Sanchez. The honorary "paw"bearer is Daisy Mae Medina.
In memory of our amazing Superman, Danny M. Medina, a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, knight, chef, inventor, boss, comedian, and friend, please give someone you love a hug and tell them you love them. We are so grateful to our Heavenly Father for blessing our lives with a man of faith, kindness, humility, courage, strength, hard worker, charity, hope, and love. On behalf of all the family, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your love, prayers, and support during this very sad and difficult time. Know you have another beautiful angel above to watch over you and he will.
Calling hours will begin at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday October 29, 2020 at St Genevieve's Catholic Church. Recitation of the Rosary is Scheduled to begin at 6:00 P.M. The Funeral Mass will be Friday October 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery.
