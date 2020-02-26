|
Danny Troy Moore
Danny Troy Moore was born February 23, 1941 in Belen, New Mexico to Earl and Margaret Moore. He graduated from Belen High School in 1959 and joined the Army. Danny signed up with his buddy Joe so they could be together, however, Joe spent his time in New Mexico while Dan was shipped to Korea. After the service, Dan married and had 3 children. He moved to Illinois and taught elementary school. Dan divorced and returned to New Mexico where he met and married Tona Rogers they moved to Seattle where he worked at the Boeing Airplane Company and he retired from in 2002. The Moore's returned to New Mexico and bought a home in Las Cruces, where Dan drove an elementary school bus for 8 years and retired for the second time. He volunteered at Caldito Soup Kitchen and delivered meals to seniors in La Mesilla. Danny was an enthusiastic motorcyclist and spent many hours at Las Cruces Harley Davidson watching bikers come in from all over the country. Danny rode in the Labor Day Three Flags Ride many years and was an Iron Butt participate many times. Many people knew Dan as 'Dan the tattoo Man'. Dan passed away January 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife,Tona; his children, Barry (Lorie), Tim (Laurie), Danna (David), John Rogers (Svitlana) and Leo Rogers, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His sister Robin Miller lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We know Dan is riding in the sun, feeling the wind in his hair. Ride on Dan ride on.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020