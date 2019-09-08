|
Darla Jane Benusa
Las Cruces - The Angels danced and sang along with Darla as she made her usual dramatic entrance through the pearly gates. She tried to be a very vibrant person and truly cared about people. From being the loudest singing tap dancer at age 3 to still performing in the local Nutcracker and her adult dance group in her 40s. Oh, the stories her friends could tell.
Darla Jane was born 10/09/1963 and adopted by a loving family and lived and graduated in Springfield, MN Her favorite activities included cheerleading, band and choir, working in her parent's Variety store, being the waitress with the most tips, and roller-skating. Oh, the stories her friends could tell.
Her career lead her to Minneapolis where her first job was at E.F. Hutton as a receptionist (remember, it was the late 80's). Darla stayed in the financial services industry and eventually spent 20 years at Prudential Securities Inc. with her mentor, Chris Lee. Oh, the stories her friends and colleagues could tell.
Darla met her future husband, Jay Benusa, at an annual "hog roast" in 1987. They met again in 1988 at the same "hog roast" after Darla looked totally different. While playing volleyball, she spiked a ball right at Jay. Her friend said, "nice shot, Darla" and it was history after that.
They married on 9/16/1989 with all living parents, God, a limo ride and a beautiful reception on Lake Minnetonka. Again, the stories the wedding party could tell. "Darla, did you really need to stop and go to the bathroom in your wedding dress at the local grocery store? Yes, we need to get more champagne."
Jay and Darla loved to travel visiting Hawaii more than 10 times, Tahiti (work trip, thank you Chris) Disney World, golf vacations and yearly boating/fishing trip to Lake Vermillion in Northern Minnesota.
An Angel fell from the sky (literally) when their son, Jayson, arrived on 4/5/2000.
She loved her friends. One of her best friends traveled with her to Europe on a band trip in 1988. You never forget the sights and smells of Dachau - never again. They were lifelong friends. Another best friend and Darla shared many up's and down's, but their children were the best. They enjoyed many adventures; Lake Okoboji, Las Vegas, and home in Minneapolis They both have stories they will not tell.
Journeys lead the Benusa Family to Las Cruces, NM in 2002. Darla's friends asked her if she needed to exchange her money into "pesos". Hello, New Mexico IS a State. She came kicking, screaming and crying; her cheese really WAS moved. She eventually settled into the dessert beauty, warm temperatures, year- round golfing, and volunteering extensively with Jayson's school and sporting activities.
She worked at Allstate Financial Services and enjoyed her clients/friends. Jay, Darla and Jayson enjoyed their friends and activities. Oh, the stories they could tell.
Darla is survived by her husband Jay and son, Jayson. Also, her family and great friends who thrilled her life and sang and danced along with her on her adventures.
A Celebration Service will be held September 12th at 2:00 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home¬¬. Cremation and then her return to the Earth at a later date at "the lake" in Minnesota. Watch out - there are probably more stories to be told. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019