Darlene Juliet Lucero
Las Cruces - Darlene Juliet Lucero age 63, died peacefully on May 25, 2019 at her home in Las Cruces, NM, after a courageous battle with cancer. Darlene was born on July 15, 1955 in El Paso, TX to Armando Rosales and Julieta Chacon. She graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1973, she received her Associate's degree in Hospitality from NMSU. Darlene was happily married to Elias T. Lucero for 45 years. She loved spending time with her family. Darlene had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her smile and laughter. She brought joy to everyone who knew her and was the life of the party.
Darlene is preceded in death by one granddaughter Amry L. Lucero, Edward V. Lopez (step-father), one brother Raul E. Lopez, one nephew Antonio Lopez, Ignacio and Isabel Lucero (In-Laws) and Enrique and Consuelo Chacon (Grandparents).
Darlene is survived by Elias T. Lucero (spouse), Her children Rachel D.Barela (Jaime); Edward J. Lucero (Angel) all of Las Cruces, NM; Steven L. Vanackere, Michael Vanackere (Petit-Jo Dumagasin) of Zwevegem, Belgium and Stepdaughter Christina L. Lucero (Zachary) of Aurora, CO . Five sisters,Debbie Rodriguez (Gabe) and Barbara Lopez of Las Cruces, NM; Sandra Ruiz (Victor) of El Paso, TX; Cindy Esparza (Ron) of Albuquerque, NM; Elma E Flury (Terry) of Bakersfield,CA and one brother Stephen Lopez of Cypress,CA. Parents are Julieta C.Lopez of Las Cruces, NM and Armando Rosales (Norma) of El Paso, TX. Nine grandchildren Evangelina A. Lucero, Janessa I. Barela, Leondre Garibay. Shyann J. Chavira, Aliseya L. Lucero, Vanessa M. Barela and Zachary Hill Jr. Estee Vanackere and Alizee Vanackere.
Visitation for Darlene will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 beginning 5pm at La Paz-Graham's, 555 W Amador where the prayer vigil will begin at 6pm. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral liturgy Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9am in Our Lady of Purification Church, 5525 Cristo Rey Street, Dona Ana, NM 88032 with Father Juan C. Montoya will officiate the services. The rite of committal and interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho where she will lay to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Edward J. Lucero, Jaime Z. Barela, Juan Lucero, Luis Lucero, Richard Duran and Gabe Rodriguez.
Arrangements are with La Paz- Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 30, 2019