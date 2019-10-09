|
Darwin Bourguet
Truth or Consequnces - Darwin Dan Bourguet, 92, of Truth or Consequences, passed away Sunday morning, September 22, 2019, at the Village at Northrise in Las Cruces, New Mexico. A prayer vigil will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1515 N. Date St., in Truth or Consequences. A funeral mass and reception will be held at the same church and its hall following the prayer vigil with the burial to occur at a later date.
Darwin was born in Monticello, New Mexico, on September 12, 1927, to James H. and Guadalupe "Lupe" Bourguet, nee Barreras, and was the second youngest of his family. Growing up ranching, he was sent out to tend livestock on his own when very young, which contributed to his abilities as an accomplished horse and cattleman. He graduated from high school in Monticello, and retired as the owner of Bourguet Construction in Truth or Consequences. Darwin was also the proud owner of three New Mexico ranches over his lifetime - two in Monticello and one in Winston. He carried on the tradition of owning the Bourguet family ranch and proudly branded livestock with the trademark Box Backwards K. He was also a lifelong member of the Sierra County Sheriff's Posse and participated in state wide parades and rodeos. If Darwin had one hobby it would be cattle roping - having roped for a living, he was a natural and fully enjoyed the companionship and competition.
Darwin was considered a cowboy pioneer and rancher as well as a politician. He designed and implemented a water diversion project in Monticello and worked with the New Mexico Legislature regarding water rights. Always an advocate, he was instrumental in developing the James H. Bourguet Fire Station in the plaza in Monticello. Darwin was also a local hero. He pulled people from raging flood waters and saved a family in Monticello during the tragic flood of 1967, even recovering the father's body with the help of his loyal horse and partner, Rebel.
Darwin and Remedios "Remy" Archuleta married on December 28, 1949, in Truth or Consequences and they were blessed with four daughters. Darwin admired his wife's intelligence, quest for knowledge, ability to discuss current events based on research and facts, and beauty. Darwin was extremely proud of his children and encouraged them and his sons-in-law and grandchildren to work hard to achieve professional and personal goals.
Left to honor Darwin and remember his love are his four daughters, Beverly Bourguet (Ralph Vincent) of Albuquerque, Jody Lujan (the late Efraim Lujan) of Wichita, Kansas, Marilyn Bourguet-Willey (Glenn Willey) of Monticello, and Natalie Aranda (the late Roman Aranda III) of Mesilla; grandchildren Ashley Love (Frank), Ali McMichael (Jonathan), Sara Goodall, Darwin Lujan, James Ross Bourguet-Willey (Kimberly McNutt), Wyatt Bourguet-Willey, Chase Bourguet-Willey and Roman Aranda IV; great-grandchildren Sienna Love, Cailynn Marie Willey and Colton James Willey; and many nieces and nephews. Darwin was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Remy Bourguet; his parents; brothers Ira and Richard; and sisters Myrtle, Tillie, Cille and Helen.
Darwin will be remembered as being larger than life, a cowboy with the heart, soul and strength of a lion, and an advocate. He was a man who valued every day on earth and loved his God, his family, ranching, and the strong and loyal work horses who were his daily companions and partners. From his first day to his last, Darwin's charisma, sense of humor and good nature inspired and warmed many a heart, and his storytelling abilities remain legendary. He was a rich man in all ways that matter - welcoming personality and forever open helping hands, the love and respect of family and friends, a brilliant smile, and a unique gift for conversation.
The family would like to extend Darwin's and their gratitude for the attentiveness and loving caregiving given to all the staff at the Village at Northrise in Las Cruces, Ambercare Hospice Services in Las Cruces, and the Sierra Hills Assisted Living Facility in Truth or Consequences.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Sierra Joint Office on Aging, 360 W. Fourth Ave., Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, 87901.
