Daryl L. Vogann
Taylors, SC - Daryl Lynn Vogann, 69, passed away September 15, 2020.
A native of Troy, Ohio, son of the late Hershel Thomas and Mary Margaret Jessup Vogann, he was a retired electrical superintendent and a member of Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Ann Stewart Vogann of the home; two sons, Ronald Vogann (Denise) of Jacksonville, Florida and Kevin Lee Upton of Greer; a daughter, Lacey Michelle Upton Little (Andy) of Greer; two sisters, Becky Poteet (Billy) of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Sharon Triplett (Jeff) of Ackworth, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Damian Vogann (Cassandra), Alexis Vogann, Vada Vogann, Verae Upton, Jackson Little, Dahlia Upton, Shelby Little and Cooper Upton; and four great-grandchildren, Amelia Vogann, Aizlynn Vogann, Ellie Rangel and Zander Vogann.
Mr. Vogann was predeceased by one son, Jason Lee Vogann and a brother, Tommy Vogann.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com