|
|
David Allan
Las Cruces - David Noble Allan passed away in Las Cruces, NM on May 17, 2019. David is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughter Brittani; stepchildren Ryan (Athena) Euler, Rachel Euler, and Kristiana Romero; siblings Analisa (Fred) Butterfield, Brad (Debbie) Allan and Tory Allan; and god-son James Nance. David was the youngest of the four siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Elsie Allan.
David was born on August 16,1967 in Salt Lake City, UT. The family moved to California when he was a baby, and at the age of six they moved back to and remained in Orem, UT where he graduated from Orem High in 1985. After graduation, David went to auto mechanic school in Phoenix, followed by his two-year mission with the LDS church in Tennessee. He had a great respect for the church and was proud to have completed his mission. Prior to his move to New Mexico, David held a management position at Mackie International in Las Vegas, NV, but was eventually transferred to Las Cruces, where his beautiful daughter, Brittany, was born in 1994. In 1996 he founded his business, The Bugyman Exterminators, which continues under the leadership of his longtime friend and business partner, Peggy Adams. In 2006 David met the love of his life, Theresa Donahue, whom he married on February 8, 2008. Together they enjoyed a full life, which centered around love, laughter, appreciation, growth, and of course, travel.
Several years ago, David became intrigued with the idea of home brewing his own beer. As was typical of David, he put his whole heart and soul into this venture and became one of the finest professional brewers in the business, where he won many national and international competitions. He even had the pleasure of beating Sam Adams one year. He found an alliance with Tom and Jeanine Springer, owners of the Pecan Grill, where he became the brew master. His many, many awards continue to hang there. More recently, he started a brewers consulting business called Bruvantage, where had hoped to take his knowledge to the next level.
Every person who had the good fortune to meet and befriend David was undoubtedly impacted by his kindness, passion, humor, charisma, and most especially his ability to connect with others, for which he had a gift. It was important for David to live in the mo-ment, and appreciated all things around him, big and small. The world lost a beautiful soul the day David moved on to the next life.
The community came together in an incredible way for David on April 14th, for "Beer with a Cause, "The David Allan Fundraising Event". At David's request, a private memorial will be held. On June 1st, the community is invited to the Pecan Grill & Brewery at 1:00pm to celebrate and toast the life of David. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to The David Allan Brewer's and Distiller's Scholarship Fund at NMSU (please mail to: NMSU Foundation, PO Box 3590, Las Cruces, NM 88003).
The family would like to thank all of those who helped David and Theresa through this challenging time, and a special thank you to Blue Horizons Assisted Living.
Arrangement with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 23, 2019