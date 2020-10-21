1/1
David Austin Wiley
David Austin Wiley

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, David Austin Wiley passed away following a brief battle with cancer. David was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on September 17, 1943 to L.G. And Geraldine Wiley. He graduated from University of North Texas with a bachelors degree in Business.

After retiring as a "whiskey drummer", he and his wife Gale Blake Wiley, traveled extensively going to six of the seven continent (exception Antartica) and multiple states. David was an avid golfer, lover of wine and scotch, and people. Most of all he loved his family, his wife of 51 years, Gale, Sam and wife, Elizabeth Coleman, of San Francisco and Susan Sanchez and husband, Patrick, of Albuquerque. David was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Jones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when Covid 19 allows. Those wishing to honor David may make a contribution to St. Jude's or New Mexico Special Olympics.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
