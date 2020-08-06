David Duran, Jr.



It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of David Duran Jr., or as many knew him as "Stork", on August 2, 2020. David, age 59, was born January 12th, 1961 in Las Cruces, NM to David and Mabel Duran.



David is survived by his mother, Mabel Duran; two brothers, Dennis Duran, and Donald "Donnie" Duran and his wife Diane Duran; sister, Debbie Duran; daughter, Lauren Duran; granddaughter, Kiara Sanchez and best friend, Hector "Guero" Marquez, all of Las Cruces. David was preceded in death by his father, David Duran Sr., and sister, Denise Duran.



David, our beloved father, son, brother, grandfather and uncle and friend was easygoing, caring, had a big heart, had many friends, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. In his younger years, "Stork" was a star baseball player, basketball player, and sports mentor where he established many of his friendships. He also spent some time living in Fort Worth, Texas. Anyone who knew David, or as he would say, "the kid", knew that the was a jokester and would love to talk, laugh and use his favorite word, "cartoons". Throughout his life, he faced many obstacles, but remained a fighter. David enjoyed may things, but among them all was spending time with his daughter and granddaughter. He spent his free time with friends, attending his granddaughter's softball games, and could be found at the casino watching the horse races. David lived in the moment, always had the best intentions, and wished nothing but the best for everyone, including himself. He played a big role and positively impacted many lives, and when he was around there was a never a dull moment. He fought a long and hard battle but remained the strong David we know. As time passed, David found God, and we know that he is up in heaven watching over us. David touched many lives and his memory will live on.



Memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service to follow from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Due to the current circumstances, capacity of attendees will be limited.



On behalf of the Duran family, we would like to thank all who kept David in their thoughts and prayers, especially during this difficult time.









