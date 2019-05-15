|
David Eugene Marin Gonzales, age 63, resident of Fort Scott, Kansas, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at K.U. Medical Center. He was born January 4, 1956, in Las Cruces, the son of Mary Gonzales Bellman. He lived in Ft. Scott since 1980. David had a larger than life smile and never met a stranger. His passion was for God and his family. He enjoyed country cruising and cutting others hair, usually for free. David loved life and made those around him feel valuable.
Survivors include two sons, Mikhail Gonzales and wife, LaKeisha, and Jason Martinez and family, all of Ft. Scott; two daughters, Danica Gonzales, of Gardner, KS, and Chasidy Sharp and husband, Michael, of Louisburg, KS; ex-wife and mother to his children, Fredina Gonzales, also of Ft. Scott; three brothers, Arthur Bernal and wife, Maryann, Donnie Gonzales and wife, Delores, and Michael Bellman, all of Las Cruces; three sisters, Lisa Bernal and children Lauren and Zechariah, Rachel Bernal-Flores and husband, Eddie, and nephews Joseph and Antoine Bernal Lopez, Christina Archuleta and husband, Ruben, and son Matthew and wife Victoria, children Klarissa and Roman; Juan and Lupe Salazar family all of Las Cruces; 12 grandchildren, Mannie, Mikiylah, Jalynn, Jeremiah, Hallie, Marcus, Marissa, Maxwell, Miya, Alexis, Alianis, and Anastasia; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; Mike and Guadalupe Gonzales and brother, Joe Bernal, uncles Mike and Eugene Gonzales.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate David life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street.
Memorials are suggested to the David Gonzales Memorial Fund and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
If you would like to donate to the family, please visit David Eugene Gonzales Tribute Fund.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 15, 2019