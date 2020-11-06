David G. Daniel
Las Cruces - David G Daniel - 83 year of age
Of Las Cruces, New Mexico
Passed away on November 4, 2020
In Las Cruces, NM
David was born in Fairacres, NM on September 17, 1937. He went to Las Cruces High School. His class was the first graduating class from the New Las Cruces High School building.
He married Cletia Joy Bowden Daniel and was married to Cletia until her death. He then met and married JoLu Griffin Daniel and remained married until her death.
In April 2014, He met Margaret Ochoa and they were married on October 17, 2020 and remained married until his death.
He worked for El Paso Electric for 42 years, the majority of it as a line man and retiring as a supervisor.
He played Cowboy polo for 5 years, along with Arnold Bowden, father to Cletia and his brother in laws, Alvin Bowden and Hugh Bowden.
He is preceded in death by: Cletia Joy Daniel, Jolu Griffin Daniel, Parents Martha Chloe and Edwin "Bud" Daniel, Brother Edwin Dale Daniel and Sister Pauline Alberson.
Honorary Pallbearers are: Trampus Pierson, Preston Lopez, Gabe Lopez, Markus Ochoa, Jesus Escarcega, Zade Legaretta and Lenny Leaver
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ochoa Daniel and three children, Davida Norris(Dan), Hugh "Chad" Daniel(Deena) and Mary Beth Lopez(Gabe), sister Mary Chitwood(Larkin) and 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews
A celebration of David's life will be held today November 7 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home to begin at 1:00pm. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com