Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Burial
Following Services
Masonic Cemetery
1979 - 2019
David "Anthony" Holguin Obituary
Las Cruces - David Anthony Holguin (known by Anthony by most family and friends), 40, of Las Cruces, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident on I-10 near Vado. He was born May 22, 1979 in Las Cruces, NM to John Holguin and Debbie Gonzalez.

Anthony is survived by his father, John Holguin; sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Shaun Sanchez; daughters, Kyanna Almanza, Alyssa Holguin and Izabella Holguin; stepson, Izaiah Andavazo; girlfriend, Bernice Ramirez; niece and nephew, Xandria and Xavier Sanchez; and lots of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who loved him.

Anthony enjoyed his jobs as a contracted Painter and, in previous years, as a Community Support Specialist, working with and assisting individuals with disabilities.

He was loved and will be remembered by his family and friends for his sense of humor, his big heart, his smile and his generosity. Anthony was always willing to help those in need. He loved being outside and eating cookies.

Anthony is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Benito and Marian Gonzalez; paternal grandparents, Cirilo and Maria Holguin; mother and stepfather, Debbie Gonzalez-Barela and Freddy Barela.

There will be a memorial for Anthony Wednesday, August 28th at 10:00 am at La Paz-Graham's Funeral home. Immediately following his memorial, we will bury his ashes at Masonic Cemetery. Please join us at the VFW, 2001 N. Mesquite St., following the services for food and drinks. As per Anthony's request, there will be no Rosary recited. He also mentioned he wanted everyone to wear Dallas Cowboy apparel to his funeral. If you don't have Dallas Cowboy apparel, please dress comfortably.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home 555 West Amador, las Cruces NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.Lapaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 27, 2019
