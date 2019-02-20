|
David Joseph Sanchez, 60, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New Mexico in Las Cruces, New Mexico. David was born May 10, 1958 to Natalia Sanchez in Hatch, New Mexico. He graduated high school from Hatch Valley High School in 1976.
David served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Germany from 1976 to 1979. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 30 years, Estelle Theresa Saggerson, in 1985 at Southern New Mexico Regional Dialysis Center. In 1988, They were married at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
After retiring from the military, he worked as an EMT for 8 years in Las Cruces. Afterwards he worked as a Hemodialysis Technician and a Lab Phlebotomist until he graduated nursing school from Technical Vocational School, now known as Central New Mexico Community College, in May of 1989. Right out of college, he worked as a Registered Nurse on the surgical and orthopedic floors at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico until 1991 when he got a job at Southern New Mexico Correctional Institute as a Registered Nurse in the medical unit. From 1994 until his retirement in 2004, due to medical disability, he worked in various units at Memorial Medical Center.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Natalia Garcia; grandparents, Cresenciano and Felipa Sanchez; uncle and nino, Cesario Pacheco; uncles, Patricio Sanchez, Enrique Sanchez, Francisco Sanchez, Guadalupe Sanchez; aunt Cuca Benavidez; and cousin Christopher Pacheco.
David is survived by his wife, Estelle; daughters, Amanda (Jacob) Lucero, Lisa Sanchez and Laura Sanchez; aunt and nina, Ramona Pacheco; cousins, Virginia (Antonio) Silva, Teresa Pacheco, Katherine Pacheco, Mary Evelinda (Lorenzo) Holguin, Stephanie Silva, Jaime Pacheco, and Danielle Miyagishima; brothers, Joe Garcia and Chris Garcia; and numerous in-laws and friends.
David enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the year, grilling on the weekends, watching monster movies with his wife and daughters, gardening, and hanging out with his friends Henry, Travis, Landon, and Louie.
Rosary services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in the Village of Hatch, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Casa Esperanza, New Mexico's House of Hope, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Which has helped David and his family throughout many years. Donations can be made at https://casanm.org/donations/.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 20, 2019