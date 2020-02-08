|
David Lee Kegel
Las Cruces - David Lee Kegel
( March 21, 1954 - January 31, 2020 )
David L. Kegel, age 65, of Las Cruces, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born March 21, 1954 in Santa Fe, NM. Raised in the Roman Catholic faith, he was baptized and confirmed in St Francis Cathedral. As a young boy, he raced up the famed miraculous staircase of the Loretto Chapel to the loft where he sang like an angel as a choir boy. He spent his younger years roaming the hills and trails of Santa Fe and Tesuque, fishing, hunting, motocross, bowling, playing baseball and golf, and he loved his Chicago Cubs. David was a graduate of the College of Santa Fe earning a Bachelor's and Master's Degree. He went on to work for the United States Customs Service at LAX in Los Angeles, CA and multiple ports of entry in El Paso, TX. David was a voracious reader and always sought to learn something new. He had a wealth of knowledge of many subjects, and he had the ability to absorb facts, details, and trivia, which he enjoyed sharing with friends and family. He always knew where to find information one needed, or where to point in the right direction. Most of all, he was kind, gentle, and always willing to help family and friends. A natural teacher, he found great joy mentoring young people of all abilities in a variety of subjects and sports. Leaving behind a heartbroken family, David, known as "Andrew's Dad", will be sorely missed amongst the Special Olympics community as well.
David was predeceased by his parents Walter Robb Kegel, Vera (Bansbach) Kegel; his loving cat "Little B" and dog Amber. David leaves behind his loving wife Darlene of 37 years, his sons Jeremy Wozniak, Conrad Kegel, and Andrew Kegel; sisters Margaret Kegel and Kathy Kegel of Santa Fe; brothers Jay Kegel (Kathy M.) of Chama, Robert Kegel of Santa Fe; nieces and nephews Tasha Andrews (Nick) of FL, Jason Kegel (Eliza) of TX, and Erin Acosta (Greg) of CO. Eric Kegel of Alamogordo. Michelle Springer (Matt) and John Ossorgin of Albuquerque, Nicholas N. Ossorgin and Alexandra Benitez of Santa Fe; great nieces and nephews Elijah and Isla; Claudia and Kailea; Ava and Sawyer, Isabella, David "DJ", Thomas and Matthew; extended family member Nicholas Ossorgin Sr.
David is finally at rest and free of pain. A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held at Baca's Funeral Chapel at 10:00 am on Sunday, February 16. There will be a luncheon following at the Elks Lodge, 3000 Elks Drive.
In lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated if donations were made in David's memory to our local Special Olympics New Mexico Las Cruces program. David was an active supporter and contributor to this wonderful organization. To ensure that 100% of the donations received stay in our local program, please make checks payable to SONM Las Cruces Adult Program. You may send checks to: Special Olympics, Area 3, Attn: Ronda Norfleet, P. O. Box 784, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88004.
