Phoenix, AZ - David M. Molina, 85, a resident of Phoenix, AZ entered eternal rest Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born March 12, 1935 in Hanover, NM to Simon Molina and Celia Melendrez. David met and married the love of his life, Norma E. Gilbert in 1952. They spent 58 blessed years together. David proudly served his country for 2 years in the US Army as a Private 1, air missile control crewman . He was known as a faithful and hard worker for 42 years at Formost Dairy in Phoenix, AZ.



He is survived by his four children, David G. Molina Jr., Edna Molina, Richard Molina, Craig Molina; 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; four brothers, Mike Molina, Elias Molina, Ralph Molina, Simon Molina; four sisters, Margaret Ross, Celia Molina, Sister Maria and Carmen Woods. He is preceded in death by his wife Norma E. Molina; brothers, Frank Molina, Alfonso Molina, Joe Molina and Eddie Molina; parents Simon and Celia Molina.



David will be remembered for his love for the Lord, his passion for a good political conversation, his compassionate heart that nurtured his wife in her last days; his desire to keep family close and connected, and the joy that filled his eyes as his family continued to grow; in hopes that there would be a grandchild that looked just like him.



He was known as Oso (bear); he was our protector. He was confident that the Lord knew the numbers of his days, and he looked forward to being reunited with his beautiful wife.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 5 pm and Holy Rosary to begin at 6 pm at, Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th St.



Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 10815 N. 35th Ave.; burial at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road to follow at 1:00 pm.









