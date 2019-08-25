Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Picacho Hills Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for David Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Michael Conner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Michael Conner Obituary
David Michael Conner

Las Cruces - On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, David Michael Conner of Las Cruces, NM, loving husband and father of three children, passed away in his home at the age of 75.

Dave was born September 23, 1943 in Memphis, Texas to David Benjamin and Ruth (Lamb) Conner. He grew up in the town of Middlesboro, Kentucky and was a graduate of Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky. On May 20, 1965, he married Rosemary Hail of Watonga, Oklahoma.

He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963 - 1967. He had a career in public service and retired from the U.S. Foreign Service where he was a Deputy Inspector General.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosemary, his three children, Dawn (Oscar) Barahona of Ottawa, Canada, Jennifer (Anthony) Demarco of Stillwater, NY, and David B. Conner III (Corin Sidla), his three grandchildren, David, Benjamin, and Tyberius Conner of Rosemont, MN, his nieces Tetsuko Weirega of Grand Rapids, MI, Jai Asuncion of Kailua-Kona, HI, and Tomiko Conner of Honolulu HI, and several cousins.

Dave was preceded in death by his brother Bill (Kathy), and his sister Susan Conner.

Memorial services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, August 31, at the Picacho Hills Country Club at 1 o'clock PM. Arrangements are being made by Getz Funeral Home and donations can be made to USMC Toys for Tots.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now