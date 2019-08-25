|
David Michael Conner
Las Cruces - On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, David Michael Conner of Las Cruces, NM, loving husband and father of three children, passed away in his home at the age of 75.
Dave was born September 23, 1943 in Memphis, Texas to David Benjamin and Ruth (Lamb) Conner. He grew up in the town of Middlesboro, Kentucky and was a graduate of Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky. On May 20, 1965, he married Rosemary Hail of Watonga, Oklahoma.
He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963 - 1967. He had a career in public service and retired from the U.S. Foreign Service where he was a Deputy Inspector General.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosemary, his three children, Dawn (Oscar) Barahona of Ottawa, Canada, Jennifer (Anthony) Demarco of Stillwater, NY, and David B. Conner III (Corin Sidla), his three grandchildren, David, Benjamin, and Tyberius Conner of Rosemont, MN, his nieces Tetsuko Weirega of Grand Rapids, MI, Jai Asuncion of Kailua-Kona, HI, and Tomiko Conner of Honolulu HI, and several cousins.
Dave was preceded in death by his brother Bill (Kathy), and his sister Susan Conner.
Memorial services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, August 31, at the Picacho Hills Country Club at 1 o'clock PM. Arrangements are being made by Getz Funeral Home and donations can be made to USMC Toys for Tots.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 25, 2019