David Ortiz Jr
Amarillo - DAVID ORTIZ JR, age 42, of Amarillo, Texas and formerly of Anthony passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born June 9, 1978 in Durango, Durango, Mexico to David and Josefina Aguilar Ortiz. David was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving father, David Ortiz Sr., of Tijeras, NM; a daughter, Leandra Moncada; two brothers, Oracio Ortiz (Jessica) of Anthony and Borgar Aguilar Ortiz of El Paso, TX; two sisters, Sarina Ortiz (Joe Cuellar) of Chaparral and Fatima Ortiz of El Paso, TX. David was preceded in death by his loving mother, Josefina Aguilar Ortiz on July 16, 2007; paternal grandparents, Mauro and Jovita Ortiz; maternal grandmother, Maria Martinez.
Visitation for David will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Felix Troncoso Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Anthony Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited and masks are required.
Serving as casket bearers will be David's family and friends.
