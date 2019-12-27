|
David R. Gonzalez
Mesquite - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, DAVID B. GONZALEZ, age 59, of Mesquite left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 30, 1960 in La Mesa to Carlos and Inez Barrios Gonzalez. David served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps and was a truck driver for Pepsi Cola and Shamrock Foods. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of thirty-four years, Consuelo "Connie" Lerma Gonzalez of the family home; a son, David M. Gonzalez (Stephanie) of Mesilla Park; a daughter, Stephanie Lascano (Chris) of Las Cruces; two brothers, Joe Gonzalez of Berino and Ruben Gonzalez of Pecos, TX; two sisters, Yolanda Hernandez of California and Gloria Hernandez of Anthony. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Dominic and Layla Lascano, and Isabelle Gonzalez as well as numerous half brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carlos "Charlie" Gonzalez.
Visitation will begin at 1 PM Friday, January 2, 2020 in San Miguel Catholic Church, 19217 S. Highway 28, where Recitation for the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 2 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Carlos Espinoza officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date. Military honors will be accorded by the Marine Corps League-El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Serving as casket bearers will be David M. Gonzalez, Christopher Lascano, Martin Lerma, Ruben Quinones, Joe and Ruben Gonzalez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019