David R. Salaiz



Ruidoso - David R. Salaiz of Ruidoso New Mexico, born September 26th 1963, went to be with his Lord September 24th, 2020.



Services will be held October 23rd, 1pm at One Church, 1232 Mechem Dr. Ruidoso, New Mexico. Gathering to follow at the Salaiz residence, 115 Virginia Canyon Rd, Ruidoso New Mexico.



David is survived by his Loving Wife Shawna Salaiz of Ruidoso, New Mexico,



Parents Arthur and Priscilla Salaiz of Silver City, New Mexico, Daughter Amanda Salaiz and Grandson Josiah Rocha of Silver City, New Mexico, Sister Donna Salaiz and Wife Stacey of Silver City, New Mexico, Brother Dennis Salaiz and Wife Kelly of Silver City, New Mexico, Brother Patrick Salaiz of Silver City New Mexico.



He is lovingly remembered by his Nieces Tory, Jordan, D'Andreah, Veronica, his Nephews Michael, Gabriel, Izaiah, Kris and Landen, Great Niece JaiAna, Great Nephew Aziel, along with many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, and Cherished, Lifelong Friends.



David lived life to the fullest, and he Loved Jesus, Ruidoso, Nature, Hiking, Listening to Oldies, Wood Working, Cooking (he was the best), Gardening, Classic Cars, His Dogs; Bonz, Sal, Tank, Turbo and Dinky, His Sobriety, and of course His Damn San Francisco 49ers!



David's smile was contagious, and he had a sense of humor that was always spot on! David's Creativity was beyond measure, he was Selfless, Kind, and Giving. David was a beautiful soul, and he will be deeply missed by many.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store