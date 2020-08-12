David Rey Vasquez
Las Cruces - In complete heartbreak, our love of our life, David Rey Vasquez "My David Rey" 18, was called into the arms of God on August 3rd, 2020 and is now flying with the angels. David Rey was born July 19, 2002 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to JoRee Lack and David Vazquez Jr and was loved dearly for the wonderful 18 years of his life. Those 18 years were full of adventures. He couldn't walk yet but was crawling with John Deere tractors and monster truck toys. When he could walk, he wanted to get on any tractor he saw. He brought so much joy to everyone he came across and had a smile that could light up a room. He loved being outdoors, chasing lizards, snakes and "horny tonys" (horned toads). His friend (Brother) Bryan Garcia took him on the most amazing vacation that included parasailing in the ocean of Mexico. He loved fishing and hunting and ate everything he caught. He loved seafood, menudo, steak and potatoes. He was a Senior at Hatch Valley High School and worked part time for FFR Farms in Rincon, NM, the same Mundy and Morrow farm that his Grandpa Rey Terrazas and Great Grandpa Joe Terrazas , and Great-Great Grandpa Eulogio Terrazas grew up and worked at too. He always enjoyed going to work at the farm. He was smart, kind, funny, handsome, so adventurous, and is going to be missed by so many.
David Rey had no fear. He was our hero. At the Lords hour, Friday August 7, 2020 at 3pm he donated his organs. So his life gave a miracle to others. Please smile at strangers, it may be my David Rey smiling back.
He is preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents Ramona and Jose Terrazas. Paternal Great-Grandparents Catarino Pando and Carolina Bersosa and Reyes Vazquez and Bertha Marquez. His Honorary Great-Grandmother Lena, Honorary Grandpa Greg Grinde, and Honorary Grandma Peggy Lack.
He is survived by his Mother and Step Father JoRee and Jerry Lack, Step Sibling Sylver Esquivel. His Father and Step Mother David and Daisy Vazquez Jr. Step siblings Damian and Daylen Vazquez. Maternal Grandparents Rey and Angela Terrazas, Great Grandparents Tom and Helen Woodward, Aunt Lisa Terrazas(Mattson and Mona). "Pops" John Lack (Gail), Uncle John Henry Lack. Many Great Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Paternal Grandparents Rita and David Vazquez Sr., Uncles Eduardo (Lalo) Vazquez and Raul Vazquez and many Great Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bryan Garcia, Damian Vazquez, Isaiah Vega, Jesus Solis (Pollo), Jorge Corrales, Christopher Corrales, Jose Triste Jr., Wyatt Gillis, Jon Terrazas (Jon-Jon), Jeremiah Terrazas (Little Miah), and Nico Banegas.
David Rey's celebration of life will be led by Father Alejandro Reyes at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch, Saturday August 15, 2020. Rosary will begin at 9:30am with Mass immediately after. To safely accommodate and due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Please dress comfortably, David never liked dressing up but he did like camouflage and Fox Racing. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com