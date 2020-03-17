|
David Valdez
La Mesa - Age 36, entered eternal life on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born July 14, 1983 in El Paso, Texas to Manuel Roberto and Martha Yolanda Garcia Valdez. David was employed as a truck driver for Helena Chemical Company and was a member of the True Church in El Paso.
Survivors include his loving wife, Diana Morales of the family home; son, David Christopher Valdez; daughters, Esli Jaramillo (Santiago), and Jacqueline Valdez; his mother, Martha Yolanda Valdez; grandson, Alec; a brother, Roberto Valdez (Elizabeth); a sister, Marisela Carnes (Austin Dean). David was preceded in death by his father on August 25, 2014 and his grandfather, Agustin Valdez Moreno on March 12, 2020.
Due to Convid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only and private services will be held.
Serving as casket bearers will be David Christopher, Roberto, Juan Carlos and Daniel Valdez, Santiago Jaramillo, Damian Morales, Jesus Navarrete and Austin Dean Carnes. Honorary bearers will be Steven Figueroa, Jose Valdez and Alejandro Navarrete.
