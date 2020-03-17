Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for David Valdez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Valdez


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Valdez Obituary
David Valdez

La Mesa - Age 36, entered eternal life on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born July 14, 1983 in El Paso, Texas to Manuel Roberto and Martha Yolanda Garcia Valdez. David was employed as a truck driver for Helena Chemical Company and was a member of the True Church in El Paso.

Survivors include his loving wife, Diana Morales of the family home; son, David Christopher Valdez; daughters, Esli Jaramillo (Santiago), and Jacqueline Valdez; his mother, Martha Yolanda Valdez; grandson, Alec; a brother, Roberto Valdez (Elizabeth); a sister, Marisela Carnes (Austin Dean). David was preceded in death by his father on August 25, 2014 and his grandfather, Agustin Valdez Moreno on March 12, 2020.

Due to Convid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only and private services will be held.

Serving as casket bearers will be David Christopher, Roberto, Juan Carlos and Daniel Valdez, Santiago Jaramillo, Damian Morales, Jesus Navarrete and Austin Dean Carnes. Honorary bearers will be Steven Figueroa, Jose Valdez and Alejandro Navarrete.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road. 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -