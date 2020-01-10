|
Debbie Ramirez
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and dear friend, DEBBIE RAMIREZ, age 59, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at La Posada Mesilla Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. Born April 7, 1960 in Deming to Arturo Sr. and Tanny Payan Galindo, Debbie was a Certificated Medical Assistant. She was a loyal San Francisco 49er fan and had her own Instagram page on her beloved turtles. Her passion in life was the love for her family and her faith in God.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of thirty-years, Rudy Ramirez of the family home; two daughters, Rebecca and Rosie-Lynn Ramirez; her father, Arturo Galindo Sr; two brothers, Arthur Galindo Jr. (Margaret) and Adam Galindo all of Tucson, AZ; a sister, Michelle Cardona (Martin) also of Tucson, AZ; and her mother-in-law, Elva Ramirez. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Tanny P. Galindo in 2005.
The Ramirez Family will receive family and friends at 9 AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10 AM. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Arthur Jr. and Adam Galindo, Brian Ramirez, Geremy Barela, Bobby Hernandez and Raymundo Payen.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020