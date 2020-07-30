1/1
Deborah Cornell Henderson
Deborah Cornell Henderson

Deborah Cornell Henderson died on July 27th in Albuquerque, NM. She was born in New York City on February 4th, 1932 and grew up in Ithaca, NY. She graduated from Ithaca High School in the class of 1949 and attended Cornell University before moving to New York City and graduating from the Katherine Gibbs School. She met her first husband, Charles Van der Veer Yarbrough (a West Point Cadet) in New York City, and they married in 1952. As an Army wife, she travelled extensively, from Hawaii back to Ithaca, and many places in between. While in Ithaca, she was Solo Soprano under choir Director Tom Tracy for the First Presbyterian Church choir, and truly had the voice of an angel. She was also an animal lover and an accomplished horsewoman, and she instilled that love in her daughter as well.

She became a successful Real Estate Broker in Northern Virginia, and retired to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in 1989 where she met her husband Carter Henderson, a former Wall Street Journal front page editor and author of many books. They enjoyed life at the beach for many years and even travelled to Europe from time to time before moving to Las Cruces in 2007 to be closer to family.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Yonker, of Las Cruces, NM; son BG James Cornell Yarbrough of Columbus, GA; sister Gail Hastings of San Antonio, TX; step-daughter Ali Cassidy of Prescott, AZ; three granddaughters; and one great grand-daughter born just 10 months ago.

French Funerals and Cremations in Albuquerque, NM is taking care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
