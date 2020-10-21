Debra Irene BrumleyLas Cruces - On October 7th, 2020, Debra Irene Brumley, loving mother of five, grandmother of eleven, and great-grandmother of two, passed away. Born in Hobbs, NM on August fourth, 1953 to parents Evelyn and James Brennan, Debra spent much of her life growing up in Las Cruces, NM. She leaves behind one sister, Betsy, and her children Henry, Alan, Shawn, Melissa, and Joshua. Her grandchildren Jamie, Tyler, Tanner, Dystinee, Kaylie, Zachary, Cheyenne, Madison, Kyle, Jeremiah, and Logan. As well as her great-grandchildren Jamie and Audrey. Debra will be missed. At her request cremation has taken place and no services will be held.Entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home.