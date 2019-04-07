|
Debra Jane Glass
Las Cruces - Our beautiful, beloved Debra is now with her Lord in her heavenly home. Debra passed away April 3rd, 2019. Debra Jane Glass was born May 4th, 1954. She is preceded in death by her father, Andrew C. "Buddy" Pettit. Survived by her mother, Betty Pettit, brother, Andrew "Andy" Pettit of Prescott, AZ. Kathy, Son Ryan- Sister, Sandra Pettit Portillo, Sons Oscar and Mathew, Mathew Jr. of El Paso, TX. Daughter Brandelyn Longoria, David and Kayleb of Las Vegas, NV. Son Jason Pettit Glass, Diane Benjamen, Damien and Makayla of El Paso, TX. Survived by nieces, nephews, many friends and friend David Glass. Thank you to Hospice of El Paso, members of St. Luke's Episcopal, Tri Delta Sorority- Beta Sigma Phi. She attended U.N. Arlington, UTEP and NMSU. She was a Special Ed teacher before her illness. Thank you to all our many friends and family who have been there for our family all through this difficult time. Debbie will be truly missed.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 7, 2019