|
|
Deciderio Hernandez
Las Cruces - In loving memory of Deciderio Escalante known to his loved as "Deci" or 'llayo" passed away April 25, 2020. Deci was born on June 10,1949 to Antonio and Evangelina Hernandez in Jovalas Casas Grande, Chihuahua, Mexico.
Deci was married in Flagstaff, Arizona to Joyce, then remarried again to Joyce on 9/30/2001.
He started logging at an early age in Mexico, then worked in Arizona, cutting pulpwood, then went on to cutting logs, then onto having his own tree service through the Forest Service. He worked in Arizona for 30 years then he retired in Longview, Washington.
Desi is proceeded in death by his parents.
Deci is survived by his loving and very devoted wife Joyce A. Hernandez. He was a good father to 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters, 5 brothers. He will be loved and missed by all who know him.
As per his wishes he will be cremated with no services at this time due to COVI-19.
Rest in peace my love.
Arrangements have been entrusted to La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.lapazgrahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 1 to May 3, 2020