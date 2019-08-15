|
|
Dee Leon Brock
Alamogordo - Dee Leon Brock, 85, passed away on August 8, 2019 after bravely battling a lengthy illness.
Services honoring Leon will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church in High Rolls, NM with Pastor Steven Fambrough and Pastor Billy Tucker officiating.
The Brock family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019