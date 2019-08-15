Services
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
High Rolls, NM
Dee Leon Brock

Dee Leon Brock Obituary
Dee Leon Brock

Alamogordo - Dee Leon Brock, 85, passed away on August 8, 2019 after bravely battling a lengthy illness.

Services honoring Leon will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church in High Rolls, NM with Pastor Steven Fambrough and Pastor Billy Tucker officiating.

The Brock family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
