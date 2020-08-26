Delbert C. Dyche
The family of Delbert C. Dyche will celebrate his life of 78 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. On Thursday, August 20, Del died suddenly after suffering a cardiac incident. In support of the health of his family, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Delbert Carl Dyche, born May 25, 1942, was a truly remarkable man. He grew up farming and ranching with his parents and his younger brother, Steve, in the Cheyenne Valley of northwestern Oklahoma. He studied education at Northwestern Oklahoma State University and made a career as a teacher and administrator in public schools. A "retirement career" as director of senior services for Los Alamos County brought him new joys in serving a new group of people, after which he truly and happily retired.
Del taught overseas for the Department of Defense as a young man. While teaching at High Wycombe Air Force Base in England, he met and married Susan Colby Higley, also a teacher, who was to be his wife of 53 years. He loved to travel and engaging with other cultures and was an ardent supporter of the arts and education. His travels connected him to friends all around the globe, and he sustained those friendships throughout the decades.
Delbert lived life on his own terms. Despite his irreverent tendencies, Del was a faithful man, a strong believer in a loving God whom he knew, above all else, to be compassionate and merciful. He attended and served in the Episcopal Church throughout his adult life, and there nurtured a faith-centered on growth and spiritual exploration. He reached out in compassion to anyone he knew to be struggling, always without judgment and in complete grace. He loved his family and friends fiercely, and their happiness, safety, and wellbeing were paramount to him. His love of family extended through all generations, and he diligently researched and recorded family history. Delbert was also an avid gardener, chef, and gourmand. Good food and drink in good company were among his greatest joys.
His loss is mourned deeply by his family and by the many, many people he touched during his life. Delbert is survived by his wife, Susan Colby Higley Dyche; his daughter, Lisa Morgan, son-in-law Chris Morgan, grandson Ethan Patrick, and granddaughter Haylee Elisabeth; his daughter, Kristin Calderón, son-in-law Andrés Calderón, grandson Isaiah Brennan, and granddaughter Marisela Susana; his brother, Steven Dyche; his niece Cherilyn and nephews Bradley, Stephen, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Mervin Dyche and Marietta Mae West Dyche.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to an organization promoting the arts or education, such as the Museum of New Mexico Foundation, https://www.museumfoundation.org/give/
, or the Santa Fe Children's Museum, https://santafechildrensmuseum.org/connect/donate
.