Delfina Villalobos Fierro
Las Cruces - DELFINA VILLALOBOS FIERRO, was able to go home to be with "My Jesus", (as she liked to say) on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was met there by her loving husband, Hipolito "Polo" R. Fierro, her beloved parents, and many family members. Delfina was born in Vado, NM, lived in Anthony with her three eldest children, and eventually moved to the Las Cruces area.
Delfina was a surgical nurse assistant which is where she met the love of her life, Polo, when he was her patient. Polo and Delfina were married and remained in the Mesilla Valley, where she happily sewed for the farmers market and helped care for the family farm while raising her children.
She remained, as she wished, on her farm until being called home. Delfina will be remembered as a loving mother, caring wife, and beloved grandmother. Survivors include her five children, a daughter, Mary Helen Gijon (Enrique); four sons, Larry Sanchez (Rosalie), Sigiefredo Sanchez (Jo), Hipolito Fierro Jr, (Dorothy) and Orlando Fierro (Christina); five brothers, Francisco, Dionicio, Nicolas, Manuel and Armando Villalobos; her sisters, Lupe Miramontez and Erlinda Carreon. Delfina is grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
We truly appreciate all the family and friends who went by to visit Delfina these past few years. She was very grateful and every visit we made she would happily tell us about each visit and how all our extended family was.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 at The Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Christopher Williams Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will take place at the San Albino Cemetery.
She will be missed by all. Descanse en paz.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 23 to May 27, 2020