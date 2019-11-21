|
|
Della Fae McKinney
Las Cruces - Della Fae McKinney passed away quietly on November 19, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice at the age of 91. Della was born October 16, 1928 in Hurley, NM to Willis and Juanita Spurgeon. She was the only child and was raised on the family farm north of Glenwood, NM. Della attended a small rural school in Alma, NM and in 1946 graduated as Valedictorian from Reserve High School. She attended New Mexico Teachers College in Silver City. After one year of studies she was certified as a War Time Teacher and taught in a one room schoolhouse for a year in El Springs. She met her first husband there, James Herbert Richardson and they were married in June of 1948 and raised 4 children, James Willis, Herbert Wayne, Nita Faye and Edward Wade. Herb owned a power line construction company and built rural Electrification Administration lines bringing power to rural communities for the first time in Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Following the loss of their son, Herbert Wayne, they returned to New Mexico in 1958 and lived in Lordsburg where Della was employed as an Administrative Assistant at the Lordsburg Hospital. In 1966 they moved to Las Cruces, the marriage ended in 1970, but not Della's determination to thrive and care for her family when she secured a position at NMSU's Physical Science Lab working in the purchasing department. She played a small part in our Nation's history by ordering critical parts for the Lunar Roving Vehicle used in the Apollo 15 landing on the moon in 1971. She also coordinated co-op engineering students who maintained satellite tracking antennae in countries around the world.
In 1971 Della met and married Dan L. McKinney making them now a family of nine. On their honeymoon someone asked them how many children they had, and it took a them a moment to answer, "there are 5 in college and 2 still in high school, so 7"! Filled with the entrepreneurial spirit, the couple owned and operated several businesses in Las Cruces and Mesilla, including La Tienda Gift Shop, The William Bonney Art Gallery, La Bonita Gift Shop, 3C/Polar Ice Company and Mac's Meat Market. They gradually downsized to La Tienda Gift Shop and The William Bonney Art Gallery and became the premier source of Indian jewelry and Indian and Western art in the area. This gave them more time to follow their grandchildren and enjoy all their interests. You could find them at the rodeo arena, baseball diamonds, soccer fields and vocal and orchestral concerts supporting each grandchild's accomplishments.
Dan And Della sold their last shops and retired in 2002. Dan passed away unexpectedly in 2003 and she remained in the home that they had designed and built together until her death. Again, she rallied and was determined to go on loving and supporting their 7 children 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Her joy was her family and when she was no longer able to travel to all the events and activities she followed along through pictures, videos and social media.
She is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands and son Herbert Wayne.
Della is survived by children Dr. James Richardson (Sheila) of College Station, TX, Nita Cohorn (Larry), Dr. Wade Richardson (Jodi), Jim McKinney (Elaine), Bill McKinney (Jane) all of Las Cruces, NM; Dale "Bear" McKinney (Lucille, Deceased) Bozeman, MT, and Barbara Streander (Kim) Longmont, Co. As well as the 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Alma Cemetery in Alma, NM.
Memorials may be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice or a .
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019